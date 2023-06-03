SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.
S.J. Groups I and IV championships Day 2 at Pennsauken
S.J. Groups II and III championships Day 2 at Delsea Reg.
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group III semifinal
2 p.m.
(3) Moorestown at (2) Ocean City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II semifinal
3 p.m.
(3) Manchester Twp. at (2) Pinelands Reg.
