High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

On December 28 2021, in Stafford Township, Southern Regional High School boys basketball hosts Holy Spirit.

SATURDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

11 a.m.

Manasquan vs Mainland

2 p.m.

Ocean City vs Gloucester Catholic

Other games

10 a.m.

Moorestown at Bridgeton

11:30 a.m.

Cinnaminson at Vineland

Noon

Millville at Cumberland

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Life Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

12:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs Cedar Creek

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs Rancocas Valley

5 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs Southern

6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs Timber Creek

Other games

1 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

11:30 a.m.

Buena at Absegami

2 p.m.

Millville at Cumberland

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Buena vs. Gateway vs. Millville vs. Pennsville vs. Rancocas Valley vs. Washington Twp. vs. Winslow Twp. at Hammonton

9 a.m.

Vineland vs. Glassboro at Clayton

Wall Twp. vs. Pinelands vs. Timber Creek at Lower Cape May

BUC Classic Tournament at Red Bank Catholic

Absegami vs. Delsea vs. Ocean City at Toms River North

Southern vs. Paramus vs. PCTI at Mount Olive

10 a.m.

Bordentown vs.Holy Spirit vs. Pennsauken at Oakcrest

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

BOYS SWIMMING

8 a.m.

Ridley vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

8 a.m.

Ridley vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Ocean Breeze Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze Indoor Track Complex

5 p.m.

SJTCA Winter Meet VI at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

12:30 p.m.

Brick Bowling Tournament at Ocean Lanes

