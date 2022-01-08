High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

SATURDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
11 a.m.
Manasquan vs Mainland
2 p.m.
Ocean City vs Gloucester Catholic
Other games
10 a.m.
Moorestown at Bridgeton
11:30 a.m.
Cinnaminson at Vineland
Noon
Millville at Cumberland
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Life Academy
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
12:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs Cedar Creek
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs Rancocas Valley
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs Southern
6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs Timber Creek
Other games
1 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
11:30 a.m.
Buena at Absegami
2 p.m.
Millville at Cumberland
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Buena vs. Gateway vs. Millville vs. Pennsville vs. Rancocas Valley vs. Washington Twp. vs. Winslow Twp. at Hammonton
9 a.m.
Vineland vs. Glassboro at Clayton
Wall Twp. vs. Pinelands vs. Timber Creek at Lower Cape May
BUC Classic Tournament at Red Bank Catholic
Absegami vs. Delsea vs. Ocean City at Toms River North
Southern vs. Paramus vs. PCTI at Mount Olive
10 a.m.
Bordentown vs.Holy Spirit vs. Pennsauken at Oakcrest
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
BOYS SWIMMING
8 a.m.
Ridley vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
8 a.m.
Ridley vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Ocean Breeze Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze Indoor Track Complex
5 p.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet VI at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
