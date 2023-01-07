High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS WRESTLING
8:30 a.m.
Hammonton Duals at Hammonton H.S.
9 a.m.
Bordentown vs. Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Hightstown
Pinelands vs. Toms River North vs. Vineland at Lower Cape May
Audubon vs. Cedar Creek vs. Toms River South at Pemberton
Ocean City vs. St. Joseph Regional at St. Augustine
SC Wrestling vs. Haddon Heights vs. Overbrook at Mainland
Southern vs. High Point at Mount Olive
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. vs. Matawan at Lacey Twp.
Williamstown Duals at Williamstown H.S.
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
10 a.m.
Mainland vs. Camden Catholic
Other games
10 a.m.
Long Branch at Southern
Keyport at Pinelands
10:30 a.m.
LEAP Academy at Cedar Creek
Buena at Cumberland
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Triton
11:30 a.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
12:30 p.m.
Haddon Heights at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
1 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Haddonfield
2:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Camden Catholic
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Holy Cross
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Rancocas Valley
7 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Timber Creek
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Pinelands at Keyport
Noon
Millville at Wildwood
Buena at Cumberland
Long Branch at Southern
12:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bishop Eustace
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Ridley H.S. (Pa.)
10:30 a.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex
