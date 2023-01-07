 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

  • 0
MainlandBBall00128320

Mainland Boys Basketball lost to Lenape in the Score of the Shore finals 41-29 on 12/30/22

 Larry Murphy, Provided

SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BOYS WRESTLING

8:30 a.m.

Hammonton Duals at Hammonton H.S.

9 a.m.

Bordentown vs. Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

10 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Hightstown

Pinelands vs. Toms River North vs. Vineland at Lower Cape May

Audubon vs. Cedar Creek vs. Toms River South at Pemberton

Ocean City vs. St. Joseph Regional at St. Augustine

SC Wrestling vs. Haddon Heights vs. Overbrook at Mainland

Southern vs. High Point at Mount Olive

People are also reading…

Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. vs. Matawan at Lacey Twp.

Williamstown Duals at Williamstown H.S.

GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

10 a.m.

Mainland vs. Camden Catholic

Other games

10 a.m.

Long Branch at Southern

Keyport at Pinelands

10:30 a.m.

LEAP Academy at Cedar Creek

Buena at Cumberland

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Triton

11:30 a.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

12:30 p.m.

Haddon Heights at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.

1 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Haddonfield

2:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Camden Catholic

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Holy Cross

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Rancocas Valley

7 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Timber Creek

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Pinelands at Keyport

Noon

Millville at Wildwood

Buena at Cumberland

Long Branch at Southern

12:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Bishop Eustace

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

Ocean City at Ridley H.S. (Pa.)

10:30 a.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News