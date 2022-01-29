High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Ocean City at Paulsboro
10 a.m.
Pinelands vs. Middletown North vs. Pennsauken at Point Pleasant Beach
SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) vs. Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Cherry Hill East
Bound Brook vs. St. Augustine at St. Peter's Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SJIBT Tournament
11 a.m.
Wildwood at Clearview
Other games
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
11:30 a.m.
Pinelands at Howell
Noon
Ewing at Atlantic City
BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
Seneca at Absegami
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Kearney at Winding River Ice Rink
