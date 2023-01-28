High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Barnegat vs. Haddon Heights vs. Middle Twp. at Pitman
SC Wrestling vs. Woodstown at Vineland
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Clayton
Audubon vs. Hammonton vs. St. Joseph at Highland
Absegami vs. Ocean City vs. West Deptford at Kingsway
Southern vs. Passaic Tech at Paramus
Holy Spirit vs. St. Augustine vs. Donovan catholic at St. Peter's Prep
Buena vs. Williamstown vs. Pennsville at Paulsboro
Cherry Hill West vs. Gateway vs. Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Shootout at Ocean City Intermediate School
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Notre Dame
4:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Atlantic City
7 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City
Other games
10 a.m.
Deptford at Our Lady of Mercy
Southern at Freehold Twp.
Middletown South at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Asbury Park
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coney Classic at. Rancocas Valley H.S
2 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cherokee
3:30 p.m.
Williamstown vs. Wildwood Catholic
4:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Camden Catholic
6:15 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Moorestown
Other games
10 a.m.
Asbury Park at Pinelands
Noon
Freehold Twp. at Southern
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
11 a.m.
Audubon at Vineland
ICE HOCKEY
5:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Millburn at Cody Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
SJTCA Meet 10 at Bennett Center
4 p.m.
Egg Invitational at Bennett Center
