SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Ocean City Girls Basketball team hosted No.11 Williamstown Thursday Night. Ocean City, NJ. January 12, 2023.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Barnegat vs. Haddon Heights vs. Middle Twp. at Pitman

SC Wrestling vs. Woodstown at Vineland

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Clayton

Audubon vs. Hammonton vs. St. Joseph at Highland

Absegami vs. Ocean City vs. West Deptford at Kingsway

Southern vs. Passaic Tech at Paramus

Holy Spirit vs. St. Augustine vs. Donovan catholic at St. Peter's Prep

Buena vs. Williamstown vs. Pennsville at Paulsboro

Cherry Hill West vs. Gateway vs. Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

S.J. Shootout at Ocean City Intermediate School

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Atlantic City

7 p.m.

Mainland vs. Ocean City

Other games

10 a.m.

Deptford at Our Lady of Mercy

Southern at Freehold Twp.

Middletown South at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Asbury Park

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coney Classic at. Rancocas Valley H.S

2 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cherokee

3:30 p.m.

Williamstown vs. Wildwood Catholic

4:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Camden Catholic

6:15 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Moorestown

Other games

10 a.m.

Asbury Park at Pinelands

Noon

Freehold Twp. at Southern

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

11 a.m.

Audubon at Vineland

ICE HOCKEY

5:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Millburn at Cody Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

SJTCA Meet 10 at Bennett Center

4 p.m.

Egg Invitational at Bennett Center

