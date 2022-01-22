High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. Rumson Fair Haven vs. Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.
9 a.m.
Collingswood vs. Middle Twp. vs. Paul VI at Vineland
Hammonton vs. Keansburg vs,. Central Reg. at Pinelands
9:30 a.m.
Jackson Memorial vs. Oakcrest at Middletown South
10 a.m.
Cherry Hill West vs. Haddonfield vs. Ocean City at Haddonfield
Cedar Creek vs. Gateway Reg. at Timber Creek
SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) vs. Haddon Twp. Pemberton Twp. at Deptford
Buena vs. Paulsboro vs. Gloucester at Washington Twp.
Mainland vs. Pennsauken vs. Willingboro at Burlington City
11 a.m.
Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown H.S.
1 p.m.
Southern at South Plainfield
GIRLS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
Woodstown at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Barnegat at Matawan
Ocean City at Mainland
Noon
Lacey Twp. at Rancocas Valley
1 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville
BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
BOYS SWIMMING
9:30 a.m.
Ocean County tournament at Toms River YMCA
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:15 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.