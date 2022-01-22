 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
0 Comments
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

Matt Dilkes, of Mainland Regional High School, on top, wrestles Clarence Smith, of Ocean city, in the 150 lb. weight class at the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Manchester Twp. vs. Rumson Fair Haven vs. Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.

9 a.m.

Collingswood vs. Middle Twp. vs. Paul VI at Vineland

Hammonton vs. Keansburg vs,. Central Reg. at Pinelands

9:30 a.m.

Jackson Memorial vs. Oakcrest at Middletown South

10 a.m.

Cherry Hill West vs. Haddonfield vs. Ocean City at Haddonfield

Cedar Creek vs. Gateway Reg. at Timber Creek

SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) vs. Haddon Twp. Pemberton Twp. at Deptford

Buena vs. Paulsboro vs. Gloucester at Washington Twp.

Mainland vs. Pennsauken vs. Willingboro at Burlington City

11 a.m.

Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown H.S.

1 p.m.

Southern at South Plainfield

GIRLS BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

Woodstown at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Barnegat at Matawan

Ocean City at Mainland

Noon

Lacey Twp. at Rancocas Valley

1 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville

BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

BOYS SWIMMING

9:30 a.m.

Ocean County tournament at Toms River YMCA

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:15 p.m.

Ocean County tournament at Toms River YMCA

ICE HOCKEY

4:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Parsippany at Meenan Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

SJCTA Winter Meet VIII at Bennett Center

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News