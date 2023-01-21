 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

HolySpiritbball00128288

Holy Spirit Boys Basketball defeats Southern 64-61at the Score of the Shore Tournament on 12/27/22

 Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

BCIT-Westampton vs. Collingswood vs. Vineland at Pennsville

9 a.m.

Cherry Hill West vs. Highland vs. Ocean City at Haddonfield

Cherry Hill East vs. Gateway vs. Northern Burlington at Oakcrest

SC Wrestling vs. Deptford vs. Haddon Twp. at Pemberton

Lacey Twp. vs. Manalapan vs. Manchester Twp. at Colts Neck

10 a.m.

Buena vs. Pennsauken vs. Woodstown at Haddon Heights

Middle Twp. at Clayton

Timber Creek vs. Mainland Reg. at Millville

Hammonton vs. Somerville vs. Woodbridge at Old Bridge

Cedar Creek at Sterling

Pinelands vs. Manasquan at Barnegat

Jack Welsh Duals at Moorestown H.S.

1 p.m.

South Plainfield at Southern

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Shawnee

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Varsity Tournament at Rancocas Valley H.S.

11 a.m.

Manchester Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic

12:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic

1:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Washington Twp.

Other games

10 a.m.

Southern at Howell

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

11 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Salem

11:15 a.m.

Camden Catholic at Ocean City

11:30 a.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

12:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Bishop Eustace

Sterling Egg Harbor Twp.

3 p.m.

Burlington Tech at Absegami

BOYS BASKETBALL

Varsity Tournament at Paul VI H.S.

1:30 p.m.

Don Bosco Prep vs. St. Augustine

5:30 p.m.

Mainland Reg. vs. Haddonfield

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Wildwood Catholic at ACIT

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

12:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

1 p.m.

Haddon Twp. at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Collingswood

2 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May Reg.

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Holmdel at Central Reg.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center

Varsity Invitational at New York Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

Noon

South Jersey Coaches Invitationals at Gloucester Tech

