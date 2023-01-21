High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

WRESTLING
8 a.m.
BCIT-Westampton vs. Collingswood vs. Vineland at Pennsville
9 a.m.
Cherry Hill West vs. Highland vs. Ocean City at Haddonfield
Cherry Hill East vs. Gateway vs. Northern Burlington at Oakcrest
SC Wrestling vs. Deptford vs. Haddon Twp. at Pemberton
Lacey Twp. vs. Manalapan vs. Manchester Twp. at Colts Neck
10 a.m.
Buena vs. Pennsauken vs. Woodstown at Haddon Heights
Middle Twp. at Clayton
Timber Creek vs. Mainland Reg. at Millville
Hammonton vs. Somerville vs. Woodbridge at Old Bridge
Cedar Creek at Sterling
Pinelands vs. Manasquan at Barnegat
Jack Welsh Duals at Moorestown H.S.
1 p.m.
South Plainfield at Southern
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Shawnee
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity Tournament at Rancocas Valley H.S.
11 a.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic
12:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic
1:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Washington Twp.
Other games
10 a.m.
Southern at Howell
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Salem
11:15 a.m.
Camden Catholic at Ocean City
11:30 a.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
12:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Bishop Eustace
Sterling Egg Harbor Twp.
3 p.m.
Burlington Tech at Absegami
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity Tournament at Paul VI H.S.
1:30 p.m.
Don Bosco Prep vs. St. Augustine
5:30 p.m.
Mainland Reg. vs. Haddonfield
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Wildwood Catholic at ACIT
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
12:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
1 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Collingswood
2 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May Reg.
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Holmdel at Central Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center
Varsity Invitational at New York Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Noon
South Jersey Coaches Invitationals at Gloucester Tech
