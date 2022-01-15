High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Southern at Stephen DeCatur H.S. (Maryland)
9 a.m.
Gloucester City vs. Lower Cape May vs. Toms River South at Hammonton
Absegami at Hunterdon Central
Audubon vs. Moorestown vs. Pinelands at Vineland
Rumson Fair Haven vs, Brick Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Henry Boresch Duals at Newton H.S.
10. a.m.
Middle Twp. vs. SC Wrestling (Cumberland/ Schalick) vs. Timber Creek at Buena
Collingswood vs. Oakcrest v. Sterling at Highland
Eastern vs. Gateway vs. Williamstown at Ocean City
Escape at the Rock at Council Rock H.S. (PA)
St. Joseph vs. Manasquan vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
M.L.K Classic at Rowan University
12:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Mastery North (PA)
Other games
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Howell
12:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
11:30 a.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Noon
Freehold Twp. at Southern
2:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Manchester Twp. at Donovan Catholic H.S.
BOYS BASKETBALL
M.L.K Classic at Rowan University
10 a.m.
Atlantic City vs. Glassboro
Other games
2 p.m.
Southern at Millville
4 p.m.
