 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
0 Comments
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

Braydon Castillo, of Lower Cape May Regional High School, defeats Eric Russ, of Egg Harbor Township, in the 175 lb., weight class at the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Southern at Stephen DeCatur H.S. (Maryland)

9 a.m.

Gloucester City vs. Lower Cape May vs. Toms River South at Hammonton

Absegami at Hunterdon Central

Audubon vs. Moorestown vs. Pinelands at Vineland

Rumson Fair Haven vs, Brick Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Henry Boresch Duals at Newton H.S.

10. a.m.

Middle Twp. vs. SC Wrestling (Cumberland/ Schalick) vs. Timber Creek at Buena

Collingswood vs. Oakcrest v. Sterling at Highland

Eastern vs. Gateway vs. Williamstown at Ocean City

Escape at the Rock at Council Rock H.S. (PA)

St. Joseph vs. Manasquan vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

M.L.K Classic at Rowan University

12:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Mastery North (PA)

Other games

10 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Howell

12:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

11:30 a.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Noon

Freehold Twp. at Southern

2:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Manchester Twp. at Donovan Catholic H.S.

BOYS BASKETBALL

M.L.K Classic at Rowan University

10 a.m.

Atlantic City vs. Glassboro

Other games

2 p.m.

Southern at Millville

4 p.m.

Father Judge at Holy Spirit

BOYS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

GIRLS SWIMMING

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

State Group IV Championships at Bennett Center

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News