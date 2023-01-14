High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Central vs. Mainland vs.Vineland at Audubon
Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum
Escape at the Rock at Central Rock South H.S. (Pa.)
Hammonton vs. Seneca at Gloucester City
Eastern vs. Gateway vs. Williamstown at Ocean City
10 a.m.
Millville vs. Overbrook vs. Pennsville at Oakcrest
Buena vs. Cedar Creek vs. Cumberland at Timber Creek
Atlantic City vs. Spotswood vs. West Windsor Plainsboro South at Cinnaminson
People are also reading…
Freehold Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Camden vs. Shawnee vs. Lacey Twp. at Cherry Hill West
11:30 a.m.
BUC Classic Wrestling Tournament at Red Bank Reg.
Noon
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wall Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.
Noon
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
1 p.m.
Pinelands ar Absegami
2:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Southern at Millville
4:30 p.m.
Timber Creek at Millville
7 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Sterling at Absegami
Cumberland at Millville
Southern at Manalapan
11:30 a.m.
Bordentown at Lower Cape May
12:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Clearview at Rowan University
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Group IV championships at Bennett Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.