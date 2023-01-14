 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Oakcrest tri

Holy Spirit's Jack Morely, left, and Oakcrest's Joaquin Poventud wrestle in a 138-pound bout Saturday in Mays Landing. Morely won with a second-period pin.

 Patrick Mulranen

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Central vs. Mainland vs.Vineland at Audubon

Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum

Escape at the Rock at Central Rock South H.S. (Pa.)

Hammonton vs. Seneca at Gloucester City

Eastern vs. Gateway vs. Williamstown at Ocean City

10 a.m.

Millville vs. Overbrook vs. Pennsville at Oakcrest

Buena vs. Cedar Creek vs. Cumberland at Timber Creek

Atlantic City vs. Spotswood vs. West Windsor Plainsboro South at Cinnaminson

Freehold Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Camden vs. Shawnee vs. Lacey Twp. at Cherry Hill West

11:30 a.m.

BUC Classic Wrestling Tournament at Red Bank Reg.

Noon

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wall Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.

Noon

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

1 p.m.

Pinelands ar Absegami

2:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Southern at Millville

4:30 p.m.

Timber Creek at Millville

7 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Sterling at Absegami

Cumberland at Millville

Southern at Manalapan

11:30 a.m.

Bordentown at Lower Cape May

12:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Clearview at Rowan University

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Group IV championships at Bennett Center

