High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Cedar Creek Mainland Wrestling

Cedar Creek High School’s John Hagaman wrestles Mainland Regional’s Yeshu Martinez in the 126 lb. weight class, in Egg Harbor City, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Clayton vs. Palmyra at Buena

Ocean City vs. St. John Vianney at Holy

Gateway vs. Middle Twp. vs. Woodbury at Overbrook

Absegami vs. Cinnaminson vs. Collingswood at Shawnee

Hopewell Valley vs. Lower Cape May vs. West Deptford at Delsea

Cumberland vs. Clearview vs. Gloucester at Pennsville

Toms River East vs. Pemberton at Barnegat

Pinelands vs. Shore Reg. vs. Monmouth at Donovan Catholic

10 a.m.

Millville vs. Pitman vs. Seneca at Audubon

Cedar Creek vs. Monroe Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Eastern

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Bordentown vs. Winslow Twp at Vineland

Lacey Twp. vs. Pennsauken vs. Freehold Borough at Burlington Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle at the Bay at Atlantic City

11 a.m.

Lenape vs. Atlantic City

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Gateway

Barnegat at Long Branch

11:30 a.m.

Ocean City at Manchester Twp.

Gloucester Tech at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Noon

Middle Twp. at Toms River East

3:30 p.m.

Clearview at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

Cumberland at Gateway

Willingboro at Mainland

Noon

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

1 p.m.

Shawnee at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Moorestown Friends at Holy Cross

ICE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Catholic at Winding River Ice Rink

GIRLS BOWLING

9 a.m.

NJSIAA South Tournament at 30 Strikes (Stratford)

