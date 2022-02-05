High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Clayton vs. Palmyra at Buena
Ocean City vs. St. John Vianney at Holy
Gateway vs. Middle Twp. vs. Woodbury at Overbrook
Absegami vs. Cinnaminson vs. Collingswood at Shawnee
Hopewell Valley vs. Lower Cape May vs. West Deptford at Delsea
Cumberland vs. Clearview vs. Gloucester at Pennsville
Toms River East vs. Pemberton at Barnegat
Pinelands vs. Shore Reg. vs. Monmouth at Donovan Catholic
10 a.m.
Millville vs. Pitman vs. Seneca at Audubon
Cedar Creek vs. Monroe Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Eastern
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Bordentown vs. Winslow Twp at Vineland
Lacey Twp. vs. Pennsauken vs. Freehold Borough at Burlington Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle at the Bay at Atlantic City
11 a.m.
Lenape vs. Atlantic City
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Gateway
Barnegat at Long Branch
11:30 a.m.
Ocean City at Manchester Twp.
Gloucester Tech at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Noon
Middle Twp. at Toms River East
3:30 p.m.
Clearview at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
Cumberland at Gateway
Willingboro at Mainland
Noon
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
1 p.m.
Shawnee at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Moorestown Friends at Holy Cross
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Catholic at Winding River Ice Rink
GIRLS BOWLING
9 a.m.
NJSIAA South Tournament at 30 Strikes (Stratford)
