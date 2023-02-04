BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle at the. Bay at Atlantic City H.S.
12:30 p.m.
Camden Eastside vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
2 p.m.
Elizabeth vs. St. Joseph
6:30 p.m.
Salem vs. St. Augustine
Battle at Barnegat Showcase at Barnegat H.S.
10 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Howell
11:30 a.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. ACIT
1 p.m.
People are also reading…
Ocean Twp. vs. Lower Cape May
2:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Raritan
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Red Bank
5:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Southern
7 p.m.
Absegami vs. Barnegat
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Bridgeton at Triton
1 p.m.
Freehold Borough at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Paul VI at Holy Cross
GIRLS BASKETBALL
War vs. the Shore at Mainland
11:30 a.m.
Mainland vs. Toms River East
11:45 a.m.
Lacey Twp vs. Wildwood Catholic
1:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Toms River South
3 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Toms River North
3:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Pinelands
4:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Red Bank Reg.
Other games
10 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Tech
St. Joseph at Sussex Tech
11:30 a.m.
Pennsville at Lower Cape May
Noon
Millville at Wildwood
BOYS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Northern Burlington vs. Ocean City at Delsea
Central Reg. vs. Hammonton vs. Pennsville at Clearview Reg.
Salem vs. Toms River North vs. Toms River South at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. vs. Paul VI at Overbrook
Absegami vs. Shawnee vs. Collingswood at Cinnaminson
10 a.m.
Buena vs. Cedar Creek vs. Palmyra at Clayton
Audubon vs. Millville Senior vs. Pitman at Seneca
Bordentown vs. Penns Grove vs. Winslow Twp. at Vineland
Lacey Twp. vs. Pennsauken vs. Burlington Twp. at Freehold Borough
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Eastern Girls Varsity Jamboree at Eastern Reg.
GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
Shore Conference Championship at Toms River YMCA
ICE HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. West Orange at South Mountain Recreation Arena
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.