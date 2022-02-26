High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

WRESTLING
10:30 a.m.
Region 7 at Moorestown H.S.
Region 8 at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAL Championships
Noon
Mainland vs. St. Augustine at Absegami
Other games
Noon
Lacey Twp. at Notre Dame
1:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Holy Cross
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
Mainland/Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic/ Absegami at Absegami
People are also reading…
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
State Group Championships at Bennett Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.