WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Region 7 Tournament at Cherry Hill East
Region 8 Tournament at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group IV semifinals 11 a.m.
(5) Atlantic City at (1) Shawnee
S.J. Group II semifinals 1 p.m.
(4) Haddonfield at (1) Middle Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals 2 p.m.
(7) Middle Twp. at (3) Cinnaminson
S.J. Group IV semifinals
People are also reading…
7:30 p.m.
(7) Cherry Hill East at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS SWIMMING
State Non-Public B final 1:30 p.m.
(2) Newark Academy vs. (1) Our Lady of Mercy at GCIT
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.