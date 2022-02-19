 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

Braydon Castillo, of Lower Cape May Regional High School, defeats Eric Russ, of Egg Harbor Township, in the 175 lb., weight class at the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

District 32 at Absegami

District 25 at Lacey

10 a.m.

District 31 at Delsea Reg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament

first round

5 p.m.

(7) Bridgeton at (2) St. Augustine Prep

Other games

11 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Reg.

11:30 a.m.

Pleasantville at Millville

Cumberland at West Deptford

2 p.m.

Bishop Eustace at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Paul VI

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round

10:30 a.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

SJIBT Tournament at Easter Reg. H.S.

2 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Gloucester Catholic

