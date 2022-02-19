High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

WRESTLING
9 a.m.
District 32 at Absegami
District 25 at Lacey
10 a.m.
District 31 at Delsea Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament
first round
5 p.m.
(7) Bridgeton at (2) St. Augustine Prep
Other games
11 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Reg.
11:30 a.m.
Pleasantville at Millville
Cumberland at West Deptford
2 p.m.
Bishop Eustace at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Paul VI
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
10:30 a.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
SJIBT Tournament at Easter Reg. H.S.
2 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Gloucester Catholic
