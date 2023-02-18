BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final
2 p.m.
(1) St. Augustine at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final
Noon
(2) Atlantic City vs. (1) Mainland Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Other games
11 a.m.
Vineland at Clearview
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
People are also reading…
District 32 Tournament at Absegami
District 25 Tournament at Lacey Twp.
9:30 a.m.
District 30 Tournament at Williamstown
10 a.m.
District 31 Tournament at Delsea Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Public Groups Championships at Bennett CEnter
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.