 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

  • 0
Wildwood Catholic vs Hammonton girls basketball game

Wildwood Catholic Academy vs. Hammonton the first half of girls basketball game at Hammonton High School Thursday Jan 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Eastern vs. Ocean City vs. Williamstown at Gloucester City

Haddon Twp. vs. Overbrook vs. Palmyra at Hammonton

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Clayton vs. Oakcrest at Millville

North Burlington vs. Vineland vs. Winslow Twp. at Pitman

Buena vs.Pennsville vs. Lenape at Collingswood

Mainland vs. Toms River South vs. Highland at Pinelands

2 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Peddie at Lawrenceville

GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

South Region at Kingsway Reg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

People are also reading…

SJIBT Tournament at Eastern Reg.

11:30 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Seneca

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Eastern

Other games

10 a.m.

Cumberland Christian at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Mainland

Lacey Twp. at Allentown

10:30 a.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

11 a.m.

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

11:30 a.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

Middle Twp. at West Deptford

Egg Harbor Twp. at Sterling

4:30 p.m.

Ewing at Wildwood

BOYS BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

Cumberland at Vineland

11:30 a.m.

Wildwood at Schalick

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

2:30 p.m.

Collingswood at Cedar Creek

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News