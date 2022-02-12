High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Eastern vs. Ocean City vs. Williamstown at Gloucester City
Haddon Twp. vs. Overbrook vs. Palmyra at Hammonton
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Clayton vs. Oakcrest at Millville
North Burlington vs. Vineland vs. Winslow Twp. at Pitman
Buena vs.Pennsville vs. Lenape at Collingswood
Mainland vs. Toms River South vs. Highland at Pinelands
2 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Peddie at Lawrenceville
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
South Region at Kingsway Reg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SJIBT Tournament at Eastern Reg.
11:30 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Seneca
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Eastern
Other games
10 a.m.
Cumberland Christian at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Mainland
Lacey Twp. at Allentown
10:30 a.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
11 a.m.
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
11:30 a.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
Middle Twp. at West Deptford
Egg Harbor Twp. at Sterling
4:30 p.m.
Ewing at Wildwood
BOYS BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
Cumberland at Vineland
11:30 a.m.
Wildwood at Schalick
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
2:30 p.m.
Collingswood at Cedar Creek
