SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals
11 a.m.
(13) Middle Twp. at (5) Millville
Noon
(9) Hammonton at (1) St. Augustine
1 p.m.
(10) Ocean City at (2) Mainland
2 p.m.
(6) Atlantic City at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals
11:30 a.m.
(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (1) Mainland
Noon
(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Atlantic City
1 p.m.
(11) Absegami at (3) Middle Twp.
2 p.m.
(5) Wildwood Catholic vs. (4) Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Eastern vs. Lower Cape May vs. Sterling at Buena
Hammonton vs. Overbrook vs. Palmyra at Haddon Twp.
Pitman vs, Vineland vs. Winslow Twp. at Northern Burlington
Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. vs. Manasquan at Robbinsville
Pinelands at Toms River South
10 a.m.
Camden Catholic vs. Cinnaminson vs. Ocean City at Williamstown
Cedar Creek vs. Hightstown at Delran
Mainland vs. Pennsauken at Oakcrest
Lawrenceville vs. Middle Twp. at Peddie School
Holmdel at Barnegat
SC Wrestling vs. Cherry Hill West vs. Maple Shade at Burlington Twp.
