High school schedule for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tipoff Classic at Ocean City
1:45 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Vineland
5:15 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. St. Joseph
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Augustine
Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee
Noon
Wildwood vs. Collingswood
Other games
11:15 a.m.
Lacey Twp at Freehold Borough
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tipoff Classic at Ocean City
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic
3:30 p.m.
Vineland vs. Absegami
Other games
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Noon
Cumberland at Salem
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Beast of the East at University of Delaware
Wrestling Kickoff Tournament at Hammonton
Holmdel vs. Barnegat at Central Reg.
9 a.m.
Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Reg.
Cedar Creek vs. Paulsboro
South Jersey at Manalapan H.S.
Gator Tournament at Gateway H.S.
10 a.m.
Haddon Heights Tournament at Haddon Heights H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex
STCA Season Opener at Toms River Bubble
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.