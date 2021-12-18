 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

Egg Harbor Township Basketball

Coach Cameron Bell of Egg Harbor Township high basketball team coaching players during practice Wednesday Dec 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tipoff Classic at Ocean City

1:45 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Vineland

5:15 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. St. Joseph

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. St. Augustine

Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee

Noon

Wildwood vs. Collingswood 

Other games

11:15 a.m.

Lacey Twp at Freehold Borough 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tipoff Classic at Ocean City

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic

3:30 p.m.

Vineland vs. Absegami

Other games

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Noon

Cumberland at Salem

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Beast of the East at University of Delaware

Wrestling Kickoff Tournament at Hammonton

Holmdel vs. Barnegat at Central Reg. 

9 a.m.

Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Reg.

Cedar Creek vs. Paulsboro

South Jersey at Manalapan H.S.

Gator Tournament at Gateway H.S.

10 a.m.

Haddon Heights Tournament at Haddon Heights H.S.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex

STCA Season Opener at Toms River Bubble 

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

12:15 p.m.

Roll with the Indians Invitational at Ocean Lanes

