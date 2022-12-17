 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Egg Harbor Township High School hosts region 8 wrestling tournament

Local high school wrestlers competed in the Region 8 wrestling tournament prelliminaries and quarter finals at Egg Habor Township High School on Friday February 25, 2022.

 Samantha Lynam For The Press

BOYS WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Varsity Tournament at Hammonton H.S.

Garden State Classic at Barnegat H.S.

Rancocas Valley vs. Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

9 a.m.

Beast of the East at the University of Delaware

Varsity Tournament at Paulsboro H.S.

Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Reg.

Varsity Tournament at Haddon Heights H.S.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

10 a.m.

Gateway Tournament at Gateway H.S.

GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Queen of the East at Jackson Liberty H.S.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Varsity Showcase at Olympus Prep Academy

11 a.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy

1 p.m.

Salem vs. St. Joseph

Ocean City PBA Tip-Off Tournament

4:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Augustine

Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee

2 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Haddon Twp.

2:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Eastern

Other games

11:15 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Cherry Hill East

11:30 a.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ocean City PBA Tip-Off Tournament

Noon

Holy Spirit vs. Vineland

1:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Hammonton

6 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Mainland

Other games

10:45 a.m.

Southern at Allentown

11:30 a.m.

Barnegat at Matawan

1 p.m.

Delsea at Middle Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

12:15 p.m.

Roll With The Indians Tournament at Ocean Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex

9 a.m.

Varsity Invitational at Bennett Center

