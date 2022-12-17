High school schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

BOYS WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Hammonton H.S.
Garden State Classic at Barnegat H.S.
Rancocas Valley vs. Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
9 a.m.
Beast of the East at the University of Delaware
Varsity Tournament at Paulsboro H.S.
Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Reg.
Varsity Tournament at Haddon Heights H.S.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
10 a.m.
Gateway Tournament at Gateway H.S.
People are also reading…
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Queen of the East at Jackson Liberty H.S.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity Showcase at Olympus Prep Academy
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy
1 p.m.
Salem vs. St. Joseph
Ocean City PBA Tip-Off Tournament
4:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Augustine
Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee
2 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Haddon Twp.
2:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Eastern
Other games
11:15 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Cherry Hill East
11:30 a.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ocean City PBA Tip-Off Tournament
Noon
Holy Spirit vs. Vineland
1:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Hammonton
6 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Mainland
Other games
10:45 a.m.
Southern at Allentown
11:30 a.m.
Barnegat at Matawan
1 p.m.
Delsea at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
12:15 p.m.
Roll With The Indians Tournament at Ocean Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex
9 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Bennett Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.