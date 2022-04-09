High school schedule for Saturday, April 9, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
9 a.m.
Lake Lenape Sprints III at Lake Lenape
BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Spring Classic at Moorestown
SOFTBALL
RV Elite Softball Tournament at Rancocas Valley
9 a.m.
Rancocas Valley vs. Vineland
Hammonton vs. Washington Twp.
10:30 a.m.
Buena vs. Cherokee
Ocean County Tournament first round
At Central Reg.
9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Pinelands vs. Jackson Liberty
At Southern Reg.
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Memorial (winner plays Southern)
Other games
10 a.m.
Neptune at Barnegat
Cumberland at Pennsauken
11 a.m.
Overbrook Tournament at Overbrook H.S.
11:30 a.m.
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Bridgeton Relays at Bridgeton
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Lenape Invitational at Lenape H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Deptford Relays at Deptford H.S.
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Triton at Cumberland
Neptune at Barnegat
11 a.m.
St. Augustine at Central Reg.
Millville at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Mainland
Noon
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgewater-Raritan
1 p.m.
Delsea at Holy Spirit
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Raritan at Clune Park
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
11 a.m.
Southern at Ocean City
1 p.m.
Lawrenceville at St. Augustine
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Kingsway at Lower Cape May
Southern at Red Bank Catholic
Holy Spirit at Williamstown
Central Reg. at Barnegat
Neptune at Pinelands
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
11:30 a.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.