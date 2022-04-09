 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 0
Holy Spirit Lacrosse

Holy Spirit High School sophomore Hanna Watson closes in on the ball during practice last week in Absecon. Watson scored 87 goals as a freshman in 2021.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

9 a.m.

Lake Lenape Sprints III at Lake Lenape

BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Spring Classic at Moorestown

SOFTBALL

RV Elite Softball Tournament at Rancocas Valley

9 a.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Vineland

Hammonton vs. Washington Twp.

10:30 a.m.

Buena vs. Cherokee

Ocean County Tournament first round

At Central Reg.

9 a.m.

People are also reading…

Pinelands vs. Jackson Liberty

At Southern Reg.

10 a.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Memorial (winner plays Southern)

Other games

10 a.m.

Neptune at Barnegat

Cumberland at Pennsauken

11 a.m.

Overbrook Tournament at Overbrook H.S.

11:30 a.m.

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Bridgeton Relays at Bridgeton

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Lenape Invitational at Lenape H.S.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Deptford Relays at Deptford H.S.

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Triton at Cumberland

Neptune at Barnegat

11 a.m.

St. Augustine at Central Reg.

Millville at Ocean City

Atlantic City at Mainland

Noon

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgewater-Raritan

1 p.m.

Delsea at Holy Spirit

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Raritan at Clune Park

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

11 a.m.

Southern at Ocean City

1 p.m.

Lawrenceville at St. Augustine

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Kingsway at Lower Cape May

Southern at Red Bank Catholic

Holy Spirit at Williamstown

Central Reg. at Barnegat

Neptune at Pinelands

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

11:30 a.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News