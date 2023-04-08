BASEBALL
10 a.m.
St. Augustine at Williamstown
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Vineland at Lenape
Jackson Memorial at Millville
Ocean City at Pennsville
1 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.
SOTFBALL
Millville Tournament
9:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Millville
Ocean City vs. Lower Cape May
Other games
10 a.m.
West Deptford at St. Joseph
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
Eastern at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Lenape at Ocean City
Southern at Clearview
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
10:30 a.m.
Lower Cape May at West Deptford
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Southern at Cherokee
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Moorestown Tipoff at Moorestown H.S.
9 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Eastern Reg.
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Bridgeton Relays at Bridgeton
Spartan Relays at Deptford
Rebel Relays at Howell
