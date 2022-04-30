High school schedule for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SOFTBALL
Betty Howell Tournament at Oakcrest
Middle, Ocean City, Oakcrest and other teams. Schedule unavailable.
Jimmy Griffin Invitational at Middletown North
3 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Manalapan
Other games
11 a.m.
Barnegat at Middletown North
Other games
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Seneca at West Deptford H.S.
BASEBALL
Thank You Classic
At Walt Nicgorski Field
10 a.m.
ACIT vs. Cape May Tech
At Hammonton Lake Park
3 p.m.
Middletown South vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
7 p.m.
Haddonfield vs. St. Joseph
At Joe Barth Field
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Ranney
At Holy Spirit
11 a.m.
Vineland vs. Triton
2 p.m.
Ocean Twp. vs. Holy Spirit
Gateway Invitational at Gateway H.S.
10 a.m.
Cumberland vs. Gateway
1 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Brick Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Ocean City at Rumson Fair-Haven
Long Branch at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at Gateway
11 a.m.
Rancocas Valley vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Ave. Fields
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
West Windsor Plainsboro South at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at Franklin Field
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
Garden State Rowing Championships at Cooper River
