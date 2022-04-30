 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, April 30, 2022

042122-pac-spt-mainland

On April 20 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse hosts Lower Cape May.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

SOFTBALL

Betty Howell Tournament at Oakcrest

Middle, Ocean City, Oakcrest and other teams. Schedule unavailable. 

Jimmy Griffin Invitational at Middletown North 

3 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manalapan 

Other games

11 a.m.

Barnegat at Middletown North 

Other games

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Seneca at West Deptford H.S.

BASEBALL

Thank You Classic

At Walt Nicgorski Field

10 a.m.

ACIT vs. Cape May Tech

At Hammonton Lake Park

3 p.m.

Middletown South vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

7 p.m.

Haddonfield vs. St. Joseph

At Joe Barth Field

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Ranney

At Holy Spirit

11 a.m.

Vineland vs. Triton

2 p.m.

Ocean Twp. vs. Holy Spirit

Gateway Invitational at Gateway H.S.

10 a.m.

Cumberland vs. Gateway

1 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Brick Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Ocean City at Rumson Fair-Haven

Long Branch at Barnegat 

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Oakcrest at Gateway

11 a.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Ave. Fields

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

West Windsor Plainsboro South at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Penn Relays at Franklin Field

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

7 a.m.

Garden State Rowing Championships at Cooper River

