BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Audubon vs. St. Joseph at Franklin Twp. Little League
11 a.m.
ACIT vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
11:30 a.m.
Ocean City vs. Toms River North at Joe Barth Field
Noon
Southern at Lawrence
4:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Paulsboro at Joe Barth Field
7 p.m.
Schalick at Vineland
BOYS LACROSSE
9 a.m.
Southern at Toms River South
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Wall
11 a.m.
Malvern at St. Augustine
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Eastern at Egg Harbor Twp.
2 p.m.
Cape Henlopen at Ocean City
SOFTBALL
Blue Devil Invitational semifinals at Hammonton
10 a.m.
Southern vs. Donovan Catholic
Kingsway vs. Haddon Heights
(Championship to follow at noon)
Other games
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Seneca
Middle Twp. vs. West Deptford at West Deptford Little League
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
9 a.m.
Garden State Championships at Cooper River
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Hammonton
George Rowland Relays at Haddon Twp. H.S.
9 a.m.
Lion Invitational at Middletown North
