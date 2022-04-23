High school schedule for Saturday, April 23, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Woodbury Relays at Woodbury H.S.
BASEBALL
Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest H.S.
9:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Buena
12:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Cedar Creek
Pop McKenna Tournament at Union Field
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Paul VI
Other games
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Red Bank Catholic
10 a.m.
Bridgeton at Clayton
7 p.m.
Paul VI at Vineland
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Triton at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Middletown North at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Lenape at Ocean City
Camden Catholic at Mainland
BOYS LACROSSE
9 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at St. Rose
10 a.m.
St. Augustine at Haddonfield
11 a.m.
Manasquan at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
SOFTBALL
39th Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational
8 a.m.
Shawnee vs. Hammonton*=
GCIT vs. Southern
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Millville
2 p.m.
Cherokee vs. Mainland
*Winner advance to the quarterfinals Saturday; semis and finals are Sunday
Other games
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Lower Cape May
11 a.m.
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
