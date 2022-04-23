 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Mainland Regional’s Will Hoover pitches the Mustangs to victory in a Cape-Atlantic League game April 5 in Linwood. “I just knew I had to come out and throw strikes, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Woodbury Relays at Woodbury H.S.

BASEBALL

Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest H.S.

9:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Buena

12:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Cedar Creek

Pop McKenna Tournament at Union Field

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Paul VI

Other games

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Red Bank Catholic

10 a.m.

Bridgeton at Clayton

7 p.m.

Paul VI at Vineland

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Triton at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Middletown North at Barnegat

11 a.m.

Lenape at Ocean City

Camden Catholic at Mainland

BOYS LACROSSE

9 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at St. Rose

10 a.m.

St. Augustine at Haddonfield

11 a.m.

Manasquan at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

SOFTBALL

39th Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational

8 a.m.

Shawnee vs. Hammonton*=

GCIT vs. Southern

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Millville

2 p.m.

Cherokee vs. Mainland

*Winner advance to the quarterfinals Saturday; semis and finals are Sunday 

Other games

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Lower Cape May

11 a.m.

Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field

