BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Woodbury Relays at Woodbury H.S.
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Blue Devil Invitational at Hammonton H.S.
10 a.m.
Lenape at Egg Harbor Twp.
11 a.m.
St. Joseph vs. Lower Cape May
BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Mainland Reg.
9 a.m.
Absegami vs. Cape May Tech
People are also reading…
9:30 a.m.
Buena vs. Overbrook
11:30 a.m.
Cherokee vs. Millville
Noon
Lenape vs. Southern
5 p.m.
Central Reg. vs. Ocean City at Somer Point Little League Field
Other games
9:30 a.m.
Buena at Overbrook
10 a.m.
Camden Tech vs. Bridgeton at Clayton H.S.
Barnegat vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Pennsville vs. St. Joseph at Recchino Fields
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
Noon
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Old Bridge at St. Augustine
1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Absegami at Central Reg.
Ocean City at Shawnee
Point Pleasant Borough vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
11 a.m.
St. Augustine at Christian Brothers
Holy Spirit at Bishop Eustace
GIRLS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Bishop Eustace at Holy Spirit
11:30 a.m.
Cherokee at Ocean City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.