 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 0
St. Augustine vs Red Bank Catholic

St. Augustine vs Red Bank Catholic during the South Jersey A title baseball game at St. Augustine Prep High School Thursday June 10, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, April 2, 2022

BASEBALL

Coaches vs. Cancer at Birch Grove Park

9 a.m.

Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City

11:30 a.m.

Cherokee vs. Holy Spirit

4:30 p.m.

Spring Ford (PA) vs. Ocean City

Other games

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Marlboro

2:30 p.m.

ACIT at Pinelands

SOFTBALL

Ron Vinick Tournament at Millville

People are also reading…

10 a.m.

Clearview vs. Oakcrest

Cedar Creek vs. Millville

Other games

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Pleasantville

10:30 a.m.

Pennsville at Lower Cape May

11 a.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

Kingsway at Southern

Buena at Atlantic City

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway

Noon

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

2 p.m.

St. Augustine at Penn Charter

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.

RUGBY

1 p.m.

St. John’s College at St. Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Buena Relays at Buena Reg.

Rebel Relays at Howell H.S.

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

8 a.m.

Lake Lenape Sprints II at Lake Lenape

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

Navy Nation Invitational at Lacey Twp.

Moorestown Tournament at Moorestown H.S.

Other matches

9 a.m.

Southern at Bloomfield

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News