SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Saturday, April 2, 2022
BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer at Birch Grove Park
9 a.m.
Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City
11:30 a.m.
Cherokee vs. Holy Spirit
4:30 p.m.
Spring Ford (PA) vs. Ocean City
Other games
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Marlboro
2:30 p.m.
ACIT at Pinelands
SOFTBALL
Ron Vinick Tournament at Millville
10 a.m.
Clearview vs. Oakcrest
Cedar Creek vs. Millville
Other games
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Pleasantville
10:30 a.m.
Pennsville at Lower Cape May
11 a.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
Kingsway at Southern
Buena at Atlantic City
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway
Noon
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
2 p.m.
St. Augustine at Penn Charter
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
RUGBY
1 p.m.
St. John’s College at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Buena Relays at Buena Reg.
Rebel Relays at Howell H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
8 a.m.
Lake Lenape Sprints II at Lake Lenape
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Navy Nation Invitational at Lacey Twp.
Moorestown Tournament at Moorestown H.S.
Other matches
9 a.m.
Southern at Bloomfield
