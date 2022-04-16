High school schedule for Saturday, April 16, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
Fast Times Cherokee Invitational at Cherokee
9 a.m.
West Deptford Relays
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Cherokee
Wall Twp. at Southern
Vineland at Woodstown
West Deptford at Mainland
GIRLS LACROSSE
10:30 a.m.
West Deptford at Ocean City
People are also reading…
11 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Bishop Eustace
11:15 a.m.
Barnegat at Middletown South
BASEBALL
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Bishop Eustace
Woodstown at Cedar Creek
Noon
Old Bridge at St. Augustine
1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Buena at Williamstown
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lenape
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.