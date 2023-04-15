BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
8 a.m.
Lake Lenape Sprints III at Lake Lenape
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Fast Times Meet at Cherokee H.S.
West Deptford Relays at West Deptford H.S.
10 a.m.
Lenape Invitational at Lenape H.S.
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Rancocas Valley H.S.
Battle of the Conferences at Overbrook H.S.
10:30 a.m.
Woodstown at Our Lady of Mercy
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Marlboro at Lacey Twp.
11:30 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Noon
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Vineland
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
St. Augustine at Gill St. Bernard's
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
St. Rose at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Manasquan at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Shore Reg. at Southern
10:30 a.m.
Moorestown at Ocean City
Timber Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
9:30 a.m.
Hillsborough vs. Washington Twp. vs. Williamstown at Southern
