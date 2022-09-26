High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pennsville
Barnegat at. Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Sterling at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Highland at Vineland
Central Reg. at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Schalick at Cumberland
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
Bridgeton at ACIT
St. Augustine at Millville
Mainland at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Buena
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Williamstown
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Ocean City
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Buena at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Millville at Ocean City
Woodstown at Our Lady of Mercy
Glassboro at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Penns Grove at Bridgeton
GIRLS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Millville
Toms River South at Southern
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Buena at Middle Twp.
Ocean City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Vineland
Highland vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
Pinelands at Pemberton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Rose at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
Cedar Creek at Sterling
