MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

  • 0
Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pennsville

Barnegat at. Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Sterling at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Highland at Vineland

Central Reg. at Southern

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Schalick at Cumberland

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

Bridgeton at ACIT

St. Augustine at Millville

Mainland at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Buena

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Williamstown

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Ocean City

Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Buena at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Millville at Ocean City

Woodstown at Our Lady of Mercy

Glassboro at Cumberland

7 p.m.

Penns Grove at Bridgeton

GIRLS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Millville

Toms River South at Southern

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Buena at Middle Twp.

Ocean City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Vineland

Highland vs. Wildwood at Fox Park

Pinelands at Pemberton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Rose at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

Cedar Creek at Sterling

