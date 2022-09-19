High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Ocean City
Hammonton at Vineland
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Overbrook
Wildwood at Triton
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Hammonton
Ocean City at. Mainland
Cumberland at Clearview
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Fox Park
Neptune at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Mainland at Atlantic City
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Central Reg. at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Hammonton
Clearview vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Timber Creek at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
Hammonton at cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
ACIT at Mainland
