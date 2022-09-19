 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

  • 0
Jane Meade action

Jane Meade (99) takes advantage of a deflected ball to score for Mainland Regional during a 2021 game.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Ocean City

Hammonton at Vineland

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Cumberland at Overbrook

People are also reading…

Wildwood at Triton

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian

St. Augustine at Bridgeton

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Hammonton

Ocean City at. Mainland

Cumberland at Clearview

Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Fox Park

Neptune at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Mainland at Atlantic City

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Central Reg. at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Hammonton

Clearview vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Timber Creek at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park

Hammonton at cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

ACIT at Mainland

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News