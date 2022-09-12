High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Millville
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Vineland
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
4:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
People are also reading…
3:45 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Cumberland at Millville
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
Buena at Oakcrest
Neptune at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at ACIT
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Manchester Twp.
Camden Tech at Cumberland
Pinelands at Neptune
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Barnegat at Middle Twp.
Overbrook at Millville
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Wildwood at Schalick
Southern vs Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.