MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Sernio Aumento gets set up to take a shot on goal for Hammonton High School during a South Jersey Group III semifinal game against Moorestown on Monday on the Blue Devils' field.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Millville

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at Vineland

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

4:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Cumberland at Millville

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Cape May Tech

Buena at Oakcrest

Neptune at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at ACIT

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Manchester Twp.

Camden Tech at Cumberland

Pinelands at Neptune

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Barnegat at Middle Twp.

Overbrook at Millville

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Wildwood at Schalick

Southern vs Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial

4 p.m.

Hammonton at ACIT

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

