MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.

BOYS SOCCER

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

2:30 p.m.

Buena at Penns Grove

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

2 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cinnaminson

3 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Willingboro

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

2 p.m.

Cumberland at Moorestown

3 p.m.

Lacey at Cherry Hill West

Clearview at Hammonton

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

2 p.m.

Kingsway at EHT

Southern at Rancocas Valley

S.J. Non-Public B first round

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Ranney

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group I

First round

2:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Collingswood

3 p.m.

Gloucester City at Middle

S.J. Group II

First round

2 p.m.

Cumberland at Cinnaminson

Barnegat at Delran

3 p.m. 

Cedar Creek at Seneca

Oakcrest at Point Pleasant Boro

Regular season

5 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

3 p.m.

Barnegat at Cinnaminson

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle

