High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
2:30 p.m.
Buena at Penns Grove
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
2 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cinnaminson
3 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Willingboro
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
Cumberland at Moorestown
3 p.m.
Lacey at Cherry Hill West
Clearview at Hammonton
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
2 p.m.
Kingsway at EHT
Southern at Rancocas Valley
S.J. Non-Public B first round
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Ranney
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group I
First round
2:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Collingswood
3 p.m.
Gloucester City at Middle
S.J. Group II
First round
2 p.m.
Cumberland at Cinnaminson
Barnegat at Delran
3 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Seneca
Oakcrest at Point Pleasant Boro
Regular season
5 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
3 p.m.
Barnegat at Cinnaminson
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle
