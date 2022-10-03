 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
web only

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

092922-pac-spt-creek

A scene from the Mainland Regional - Cedar Creek high school boys soccer game in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Absegami at Winslow Twp.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hammonton

Buena at Overbrook

Lacey Twp. at Middletown North

5:15 p.m.

Cherokee at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Salem at Bridgeton

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

ACIT at Millville

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Buena at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Cumberland at Highland

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City

Millville at ACIT

Cape May Tech at Buena

St. Augustine at Hammonton

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Clayton

5:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Pinelands at Neptune

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Mainland

Vineland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Triton at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Woodstown at Fox Park

Buena at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Mainland at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

ACIT at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

5:15 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Saint Joseph Academy at Victory Bible Church

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

