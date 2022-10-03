High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Absegami at Winslow Twp.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Buena at Overbrook
Lacey Twp. at Middletown North
5:15 p.m.
Cherokee at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Salem at Bridgeton
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
ACIT at Millville
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Buena at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Cumberland at Highland
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Millville at ACIT
Cape May Tech at Buena
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Clayton
5:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands at Neptune
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Mainland
Vineland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Triton at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Woodstown at Fox Park
Buena at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Mainland at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
ACIT at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Saint Joseph Academy at Victory Bible Church
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
