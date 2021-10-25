 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Cedar Creek vs. Middle field hockey game

Middle Township vs Cedar Creek first half of field hockey game at Middle Township's High School Thursday Oct 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group I first round

3 p.m.

(16) Gloucester at (1) Lower Cape May

(13) Middle Twp. at (4) Collingswood

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Toms River South at Southern

Holy Spirit at Buena

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CAL Tournament final

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Shore Conference semifinals

5 p.m.

(3) Southern at (2) St. John Vianney, at Georgian Court

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Catholic

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

BOYS SOCCER

S.J. Soccer Coaches Association quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(15) Middle Twp. at (7) West Deptford

6 p.m.

(5) Sterling at (4) St. Augustine

Other games

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Buena

Mainland at Oakcrest

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Glassboro at Wildwood

Toms River South at Southern

Shore Reg. at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Cumberland at Bridgeton

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Soccer Coaches Association quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(6) Millville at (3) Rancocas Valley

(10) Clearview at (2) Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Cumberland at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Glassboro

Holy Spirit at Mainland

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Millville at Delsea

