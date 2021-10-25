High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group I first round
3 p.m.
(16) Gloucester at (1) Lower Cape May
(13) Middle Twp. at (4) Collingswood
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Toms River South at Southern
Holy Spirit at Buena
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CAL Tournament final
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Shore Conference semifinals
5 p.m.
(3) Southern at (2) St. John Vianney, at Georgian Court
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Catholic
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Soccer Coaches Association quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(15) Middle Twp. at (7) West Deptford
6 p.m.
(5) Sterling at (4) St. Augustine
Other games
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Buena
Mainland at Oakcrest
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Glassboro at Wildwood
Toms River South at Southern
Shore Reg. at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Cumberland at Bridgeton
GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Soccer Coaches Association quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(6) Millville at (3) Rancocas Valley
(10) Clearview at (2) Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Glassboro
Holy Spirit at Mainland
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Millville at Delsea
