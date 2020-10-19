 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

On Oct. 13 2020, in Bridgeton, Bridgeton boys soccer hosts St.Augustine Prep.

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Gloucester City at Wildwood

Kingsway at Cumberland

Bridgeton at Middle Twp.

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Gloucester City

Cumberland at Kingsway

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Vineland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Southern at Toms River North

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Millville

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Vineland at Buena

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Salem County Tech at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at Mainland

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Millville at St. Augustine

