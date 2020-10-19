High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Gloucester City at Wildwood
Kingsway at Cumberland
Bridgeton at Middle Twp.
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester City
Cumberland at Kingsway
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Vineland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Southern at Toms River North
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Millville
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Vineland at Buena
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Hammonton at Hammonton Lake Park
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Salem County Tech at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Mainland
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at St. Augustine
