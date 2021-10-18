High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

BOYS SOCCER
CAL Tournament final
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Hammonton
Regular season
3 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Bridgeton at Buena
Lower Cape May at Millville
Oakcrest at Vineland
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Woodstown at Wildwood
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
GIRLS SOCCER
CAL Tournament final
4 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Ocean City
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Wildwood at Woodstown
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Absegami at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Millville
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Pennsauken
Delsea at Cumberland
Rancocas Valley at Mainland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Millville
Buena at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vd. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Atlantic City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Absegami at St. Joseph
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4:45 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at Mainland
5:15 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
