High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Cedar Creek vs Oakcrest soccer game

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest the first half in boys soccer game at Oakcrest High School Thursday Oct 7, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

CAL Tournament final

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Hammonton

Regular season

3 p.m. 

Donovan Catholic at Southern

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Bridgeton at Buena

Lower Cape May at Millville

Oakcrest at Vineland

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Cumberland at Timber Creek

Woodstown at Wildwood

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

GIRLS SOCCER

CAL Tournament final

4 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Ocean City

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Timber Creek at Cumberland

Wildwood at Woodstown

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Absegami at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Millville

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Pennsauken

Delsea at Cumberland

Rancocas Valley at Mainland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Millville

Buena at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vd. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Atlantic City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Absegami at St. Joseph

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic 

4:45 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at Mainland

5:15 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1 p.m.

Cape May County Technical vs. Gloucester County Institute of Technology at Branchbrook Park

4 p.m.

Millville at Buena

