MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High School schedule for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

BOYS SOCCER 

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

4 p.m. 

Buena at Wildwood Catholic 

Millville at Atlantic County Institute of Technology 

Lacey at Pilgrim Academy 

Pennsville at Wildwood 

4:30 p.m. 

Life Center Academy at Ocean City 

6 p.m.

Cape May County Technical at Lower Cape May 

GIRLS SOCCER 

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pleasantville 

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cape May County Technical 

Vineland at Lower Cape May 

Wildwood Catholic at Pilgrim Academy 

Wildwood at Pennsville 

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Hammonton 

St Joseph at Cedar Creek 

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City 

Pinelands at Oakcrest

Lacey at Middletown North 

6:15 p.m.

Millville vs Vineland at Gittone Stadium 

GIRLS TENNIS 

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit 

Vineland at Millville 

Egg Harbor Twp. vs Our Lady of Mercy at St Augustine Prep 

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami 

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May 

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp. 

Wildwood Catholic at Buena 

Mainland at Ocean City 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 

3:30 p.m. 

Manchester at Lacey 

3:45 p.m. 

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami 

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville 

Barnegat at Lakewood 

4 p.m. 

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy 

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty 

5:15 p.m. 

Cedar Creek at Hammonton 

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY 

10 a.m. 

Cape May County Technical vs Branchbrook Park 

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood vs Crest Memorial at Wildwood Convention Center

