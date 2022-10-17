High School schedule for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Millville at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Lacey at Pilgrim Academy
Pennsville at Wildwood
4:30 p.m.
Life Center Academy at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Cape May County Technical at Lower Cape May
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cape May County Technical
Vineland at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Pilgrim Academy
Wildwood at Pennsville
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
St Joseph at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Pinelands at Oakcrest
Lacey at Middletown North
6:15 p.m.
Millville vs Vineland at Gittone Stadium
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. vs Our Lady of Mercy at St Augustine Prep
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Mainland at Ocean City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Manchester at Lacey
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
5:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Cape May County Technical vs Branchbrook Park
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood vs Crest Memorial at Wildwood Convention Center
