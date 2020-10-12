 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

Middle vs OLMA Field Hockey

Middle’s against Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s during the first half of field hockey game at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield Monday Oct 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Delsea at Our Lady of Mercy

6:30 p.m.

Central at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

GIRLS TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

