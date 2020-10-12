High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Delsea at Our Lady of Mercy
6:30 p.m.
Central at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
GIRLS TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
