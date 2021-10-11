High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
7 p.m.
Southern at Shore Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Middletown North
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Timber Creek
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4:15 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Mainland
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.