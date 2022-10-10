High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 10

FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Salem vs. St Joseph, at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at OLMA
5:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Manchester at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
Central at Lacey
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4:15 p.m.
Lacey at Cedar Creek
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
OLMA at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
