MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 10

Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Salem vs. St Joseph, at Boyer Ave Recreational Park

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at OLMA

5:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Manchester at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4:15 p.m.

Lacey at Cedar Creek

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

OLMA at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

