High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

101721-pac-spt-calsoccer2

On October 16 2021, at Boyd's field in Cape May Court House, Middle Township High School plays Hammonton boys soccer for the CAL tournament semifinals.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS



BOYS SOCCER

S.J. Group I first round

2 p.m.

(12) Buena at (5) Woodstown

S.J. Group II first round

11 a.m.

(11) Manchester Twp. at (6) Middle Twp.

2 p.m.

(15) Pleasantville at (2) Sterling

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Haddonfield

3 p.m.

(10) Oakcrest at (7) Cedar Creek

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(16) Mainland at (1) Hammonton

(14) Seneca at (3) Lacey Twp.

(15) Absegami at (2) Pinelands

3 p.m.

(12) Cumberland at (5) Delsea

(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Ocean City

S.J. Group IV first round

2 p.m.

(13) Eastern at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.

(15) Bridgeton at (2) Kingsway

(14) Vineland at (3) Washington Twp.

(11) Cherokee at (6) Millville

S.J. Non-Public B

4 p.m.

(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Bishop Eustace

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II quaterfinals

2 p.m.

(10) Barnegat at (2) Haddon Heights

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(9) Gateway at (1) Lower Cape May

S.J. Non-Public quaterfinals

3 p.m.

(11) Holy Cross at (6) Our Lady of Mercy

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Group II first round

3:45 p.m.

(10) Seneca at (2) Barnegat

(6) Pleasantville at (3) Sterling

4:30 p.m.

(5) Wall Twp. at (4) Cedar Creek

5 p.m.

(9) Manchester Twp. at (1) Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Harmon Cup at Cedar Creek

