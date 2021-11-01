High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group I first round
2 p.m.
(12) Buena at (5) Woodstown
S.J. Group II first round
11 a.m.
(11) Manchester Twp. at (6) Middle Twp.
2 p.m.
(15) Pleasantville at (2) Sterling
(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Haddonfield
3 p.m.
(10) Oakcrest at (7) Cedar Creek
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(16) Mainland at (1) Hammonton
(14) Seneca at (3) Lacey Twp.
(15) Absegami at (2) Pinelands
3 p.m.
(12) Cumberland at (5) Delsea
(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV first round
2 p.m.
(13) Eastern at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.
(15) Bridgeton at (2) Kingsway
(14) Vineland at (3) Washington Twp.
(11) Cherokee at (6) Millville
S.J. Non-Public B
4 p.m.
(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Bishop Eustace
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II quaterfinals
2 p.m.
(10) Barnegat at (2) Haddon Heights
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(9) Gateway at (1) Lower Cape May
S.J. Non-Public quaterfinals
3 p.m.
(11) Holy Cross at (6) Our Lady of Mercy
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
