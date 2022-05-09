 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, May 9, 2022

LCMR vs Spirit

Holy Spirit against Lower Cape May Regional girls Lacrosse game at Holy Spirit High School Friday May 6, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Millville vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

Vineland at St. Augustine

Cumberland at Gloucester Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Wildwood vs. Glassboro at Maxwell Field

Central Reg. at Southern

4:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

GIRLS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament second round

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

Other games

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Millville

Pinelands at Oakcrest

Mainland at Holy Spirit

5 p.m.

Ocean City at Henlopen

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Triton at Vineland

Barnegat at Middle Twp.

St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Absegami at Stockton University

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at ACIT

Bridgeton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Pleasantville at Buena

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

Mainland at St. Joseph

Timber Creek at Cumberland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Wildwood at Woodstown

Central Reg. at Southern

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Millville at Ocean City

Absegami at Pinelands

Atlantic City at Pinelands

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Cumberland at Schalick

Hammonton at Mainland

Wildwood at Woodstown

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill West at St. Augustine

Barnegat at Long Branch

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Sectionals at Riverwinds Golf Club

Other matches

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Moorestown at Moorestown Field Club

Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at cedar Creek Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Ranney School at Atlantis Golf Course

BOYS GOLF

4 p.m.

Sectionals at Mountain View Golf Course

Sectionals at Twisted Dunes

Other matches

Bridgeton vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Holy Spirit vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Mainland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Lakewood vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

