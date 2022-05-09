High school schedule for Monday, May 9, 2022

BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena
Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Millville vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Vineland at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Gloucester Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Wildwood vs. Glassboro at Maxwell Field
Central Reg. at Southern
4:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament second round
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
Other games
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Millville
Pinelands at Oakcrest
Mainland at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Henlopen
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Triton at Vineland
Barnegat at Middle Twp.
St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Absegami at Stockton University
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at ACIT
Bridgeton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Pleasantville at Buena
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
Mainland at St. Joseph
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Wildwood at Woodstown
Central Reg. at Southern
7 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Millville at Ocean City
Absegami at Pinelands
Atlantic City at Pinelands
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Cumberland at Schalick
Hammonton at Mainland
Wildwood at Woodstown
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at St. Augustine
Barnegat at Long Branch
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Sectionals at Riverwinds Golf Club
Other matches
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Moorestown at Moorestown Field Club
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at cedar Creek Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Ranney School at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Sectionals at Mountain View Golf Course
Sectionals at Twisted Dunes
Other matches
Bridgeton vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Holy Spirit vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Mainland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Lakewood vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
