BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
11 a.m.
South Jersey Non-Public Tournament at Mountain View Golf Course
South/Central Group I Tournament at Cream Ridge Golf Club
South/Central Group III Tournament at Riverwinds Golf Course
South/Central Group IV Tournament at Charleston Springs Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Buena vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at White Oaks Country Club
Southern vs. Rumson Fair Haven at Rumson Country Club
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Buena at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Gateway at Cumberland
4:30 p.m.
Woodstown at Middle Twp.
BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Hammonton
ACIT vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Salem
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Millville at West Deptford
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Absegami at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic vs. ACIT at Liepe Fields
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
LEAP Academy at Pleasantville
Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Pinelands
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Atlantic City at Eastern
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
5 p.m.
Haddonfield at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Marlboro
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River North
6:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at ACIT
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
Southern at Central Reg.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Ocean City
