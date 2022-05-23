 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, May 23, 2022

On May 17 2022, in Galloway, Ocean City High School and Holy Spirit girls lacrosse play the first CAL lacrosse tourney championship game.

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I first round

3 p.m.

(9) Lower Cape May at (8) Lindenwold

S.J. Group II first round

1:45 p.m.

(12) Glassboro at (5) Cumberland

4 p.m.

(10) Oakcrest at (7) Haddon Heights

(12) Glassboro at (5) Cumberland

(13) Sterling at (4) Cedar Creek

(10) Oakcrest at (7) Haddon Heights

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(10) Toms River South at (7) Absegami

(11) Cherry Hill West at (6) Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

(14) Hammonton at (3) Ocean City

S.J. Group IV first round

3 p.m.

(12) Atlantic City at (5) Eastern

4 p.m.

(11) Vineland at (6) Millville

(10) Egg Harbor Twp. at (7) Cherokee

4:30 p.m.

(9) Southern at (8) Williamstown

(14) Bridgeton at (3) Toms River North

Other matches

4 p.m.

Buena at Holy Spirit 

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic 

SOFTBALL

S.J. Non-Public Group B quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Wildwood Catholic at (4) Doane Academy

(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Timothy Christian

Other games

4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Pennsville at Cumberland

Toms River East at Southern 

Barnegat at Brick Twp. 

GIRLS LACROSSE

State Non-Public A first round

4 p.m.

(12) Our Lady of Mercy at (5) Mount St. Mary

State Non-Public B first round

2 p.m.

(14) Pope John at (3) Holy Spirit

BOYS LACROSSE

6 p.m. 

Toms River South at Barnegat 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey Tournament first round

4 p.m.

(17) Pleasantville at (16) Washington Twp.

(19) Paul VI at (14) Egg Harbor Twp.

(18) Pinelands at (15) Hammonton

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Vineland at Schalick

Bridgeton at Salem

Mainland at Kingsway 

7 p.m.

Wildwood at Lower Cape May 

Cumberland at Pennsville 

BOYS AND GIRL GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Bridgeton vs. Oakcrest at Centerton Country Club

Absegami vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club

BOYS GOLF

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

