High school schedule for Monday, May 23, 2022

BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I first round
3 p.m.
(9) Lower Cape May at (8) Lindenwold
S.J. Group II first round
1:45 p.m.
(12) Glassboro at (5) Cumberland
4 p.m.
(10) Oakcrest at (7) Haddon Heights
(12) Glassboro at (5) Cumberland
(13) Sterling at (4) Cedar Creek
(10) Oakcrest at (7) Haddon Heights
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(10) Toms River South at (7) Absegami
(11) Cherry Hill West at (6) Lacey Twp.
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
(14) Hammonton at (3) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV first round
3 p.m.
(12) Atlantic City at (5) Eastern
4 p.m.
(11) Vineland at (6) Millville
(10) Egg Harbor Twp. at (7) Cherokee
4:30 p.m.
(9) Southern at (8) Williamstown
(14) Bridgeton at (3) Toms River North
Other matches
4 p.m.
Buena at Holy Spirit
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
SOFTBALL
S.J. Non-Public Group B quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Wildwood Catholic at (4) Doane Academy
(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Timothy Christian
Other games
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Pennsville at Cumberland
Toms River East at Southern
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Non-Public A first round
4 p.m.
(12) Our Lady of Mercy at (5) Mount St. Mary
State Non-Public B first round
2 p.m.
(14) Pope John at (3) Holy Spirit
BOYS LACROSSE
6 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(17) Pleasantville at (16) Washington Twp.
(19) Paul VI at (14) Egg Harbor Twp.
(18) Pinelands at (15) Hammonton
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Vineland at Schalick
Bridgeton at Salem
Mainland at Kingsway
7 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Pennsville
BOYS AND GIRL GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Bridgeton vs. Oakcrest at Centerton Country Club
Absegami vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.