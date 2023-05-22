BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
10 a.m.
Cumberland County Tournament at Centerton Country Club
Noon
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City Country Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Timber Creek at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Washington Twp. at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Red Bank Catholic
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Timber Creek
4 p.m.
Woodstown at Vineland
Eastern at Holy Spirit
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Middletown South
BASEBALL
S.J. Group I first round
4 p.m.
(16) Gateway at (1) Buena
(12) Cape May Tech at (5) Woodstown
(10) Wildwood at (7) Pitman
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
(14) Barnegat at (3) Cinnaminson
3:30 p.m.
(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Collingswood
4 p.m.
(16) Pennsauken Tech at (1) Cedar Creek
(13) Oakcrest at (4) Haddonfield
(10) Sterling at (7) Lower Cape May
(15) Pleasantville at (2) Haddon Heights
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(15) Lacey Twp. at (2) Delsea
3 p.m.
(9) Mainland at (8) Cumberland
(13) Timber Creek at (4) Hammonton
4 p.m.
(10) Clearview at (7) Ocean City
4:15 p.m.
(11) Moorestown at (6) Absegami
S.J Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(14) Toms River North at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
(11) Eastern at (6) Millville
(10) Gloucester Tech at (7) Southern
(15) Central Reg. at (2) Vineland
Other games
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at ACIT
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
S.J. Non-Public A first round
(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Union Catholic
S.J. Non-Public B first round
(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Holy Cross Prep
Other games
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Cape May Tech Tech
Millville at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Pennsville
Bridgeton at Salem
Buena at Vineland
7 p.m.
Southern vs. Pinelands at Doc Cramer Fields
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
Wildwood Catholic at Hammonton
Millville at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Absegami at St. Augustine
Buena at Vineland
Schalick at Cumberland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Cedar Creek
5:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Distance Night Meet at Haddonfield H.S.
