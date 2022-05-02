MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Monday, May 2, 2022
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Absegami vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
4 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Buena vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Wildwood Catholic vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Hammonton vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Cumberland vs. Clayton at Running Deer Golf Club
Pinelands vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Atlantis Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Kingsway at Riverwinds
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
Bridgeton at Buena
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at Absegami
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Tw. at Absegami
St. Augustine at Rumson-Fair Haven
Winslow Twp. at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cherry Hill East at DeCou Fields
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Millville
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Oakcrest at Absegami
Buena at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle at Lower Cape May
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Vineland
Cumberland at Williamstown
Wildwood at Clayton
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Barnegat at Henry Hudson
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Millville
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
Ocean City at Vineland
Cumberland at Triton
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Washington Twp.
Camden Tech at Hammonton
Marlboro at Barnegat
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
