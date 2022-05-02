 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, May 2, 2022

042722-pac-spt-eht

On April 26 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Millville High School girls lacrosse.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, May 2, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Absegami vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

4 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Buena vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Wildwood Catholic vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Hammonton vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Cumberland vs. Clayton at Running Deer Golf Club

Pinelands vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Atlantis Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Kingsway at Riverwinds

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Central Reg. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

Bridgeton at Buena

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Cape May County Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at Absegami

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Tw. at Absegami

St. Augustine at Rumson-Fair Haven

Winslow Twp. at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cherry Hill East at DeCou Fields

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Millville

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Oakcrest at Absegami

Buena at Bridgeton

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle at Lower Cape May

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Vineland

Cumberland at Williamstown

Wildwood at Clayton

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Barnegat at Henry Hudson

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Millville

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

Ocean City at Vineland

Cumberland at Triton

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Washington Twp.

Camden Tech at Hammonton

Marlboro at Barnegat

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

