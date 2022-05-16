 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, May 16, 2022

On May 12 2022, in Galloway, Absegami hosts Mainland Regional High School baseball.

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Joe Hartman Diamond Classic semifinals

4 p.m.

Kingsway at St. Augustine

Other games

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

Penns Grove at Cape May Tech

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Delsea at Cumberland

St. Joseph at Mainland

7 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadow Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

St. Augustine vs. Hammonton at Buena Vista Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

2:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River North at Bay Lea Golf Course

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course

BOYS LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League final

6 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University

Other games

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Shawnee

6 p.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League final

4:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University

Other game

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at West Deptford

5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

Our Lady of Mercy at Highland

SOFTBALL

Shore Conference tournament second round

4 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Other games

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

Mainland at St. Joseph

Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Highland

Buena at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

ACIT at Millville

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

7 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Jackson Liberty at Adventure Sports and Entertainment Complex

BOYS TENNIS

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

Pinelands at Toms River North

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

Vineland at Hammonton

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Wildwood at Glassboro

Ocean City at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Holy Spirit at Buena

Cumberland at Timber Creek

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Clearview

Hammonton at Triton

Toms River North at Pleasantville

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Oakcrest vs. Atlantic City at Hammonton

