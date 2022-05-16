High school schedule for Monday, May 16, 2022

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Joe Hartman Diamond Classic semifinals
4 p.m.
Kingsway at St. Augustine
Other games
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
Penns Grove at Cape May Tech
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Delsea at Cumberland
St. Joseph at Mainland
7 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadow Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Pinelands vs. Brick Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
St. Augustine vs. Hammonton at Buena Vista Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
2:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River North at Bay Lea Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League final
6 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University
Other games
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Shawnee
6 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League final
4:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University
Other game
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at West Deptford
5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
Our Lady of Mercy at Highland
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference tournament second round
4 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Other games
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Mainland at St. Joseph
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Highland
Buena at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
ACIT at Millville
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Jackson Liberty at Adventure Sports and Entertainment Complex
BOYS TENNIS
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
Pinelands at Toms River North
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
Vineland at Hammonton
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Wildwood at Glassboro
Ocean City at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Holy Spirit at Buena
Cumberland at Timber Creek
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Clearview
Hammonton at Triton
Toms River North at Pleasantville
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Oakcrest vs. Atlantic City at Hammonton
