BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
11 a.m.
Team/individual state championships at Raritan Valley Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pines in Pomona
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Greate Bay Golf Club
Middle Twp. vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Atlantic City at Shore Gate Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Running Deer Golf Club
Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
People are also reading…
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Delsea vs. Our Lady of Mercy at White Oaks Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BASEBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
TBD
(6) Cedar Creek or Absegami at (3) Vineland
(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Lower Cape May
Ocean County Tournament dfinals
TBD
(4) Southern vs (2) Donovan Catholic at Central Reg.
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Camden Catholic
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
Delsea vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Millville at Clearview
ACIT at Lower Cape May
Clayton at Pleasantville
SOFTBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
TBD
(6) Millville at (3) Ocean City
(4) Holy Spirit at (5) Vineland
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Barnegat
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland at Vineland
Wildwood at Schalick
Williamstown at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Clearview
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Woodstown
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Southern
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
Paul VI at Lower Cape May
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Our Lady of Mercy at West Deptford
4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Mainland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
Freehold Borough at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
ACIT at Oakcrest
Absegami at Timber Creek
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lakewood
Hammonton at Washington Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill West
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
BOYS TENNIS
Shore ConferenceTournament second round
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Freehold borough at Manalapan Recreation Center
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Vineland at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Millville
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Absegami at Ocean City
Atlantic City at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Deptford
Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Fox Park
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:40 p.m.
Cumberland County Championships at Vineland
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.