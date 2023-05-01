BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Fields
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Vineland atMillville
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Deptford
Pitman vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Jackson Memorial at Southern
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Millville at St. Joseph
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
ACIT st Buena
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Mainland at Millville
Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Buena at Vineland
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Southern at Toms River North
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Williamstown
Holy Spirit at Southern
5 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Rumson-Fair Haven at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
Lower Cape May at Millville
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Timber Lake at Atlantic City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Millville
Cherry Hill East at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
5 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Oakcrest vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Links
Buena vs. Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Deptford at Riverwinds
Wildwood vs. Highland at Union League National
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Mainland vs. Cedar Creek at Buena Vista Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Williamstown vs. Our Lady of Mercy at White Oaks Country Club
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Gamblers Ridge Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
ACIT at Vineland
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
