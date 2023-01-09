 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

On December 13, 2022, in Ocean City, Wildwood Catholic competes with Hammonton girls basketball.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Mainland

Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Pleasantville

Millville at Hammonton

Cumberland at Triton

Salem at Wildwood

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

7 p.m.

Barnegat at Absegami

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Cherokee at Bridgeton

Ocean city at Middle Twp.

7:30 p.m

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph at Buena Middle School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Salem

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Millville

Triton at Cumberland

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

Mainland at Wildwood Catholic

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Woodstown at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.

4 p.m.

Throwing & Jump Field Meet at Atlantic Armory

4:30 p.m.

Colts Neck Invite at Toms River Bubble

ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Hun School vs. St. Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena

