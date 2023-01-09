High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Mainland
Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Pleasantville
Millville at Hammonton
Cumberland at Triton
Salem at Wildwood
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
Barnegat at Absegami
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Cherokee at Bridgeton
Ocean city at Middle Twp.
7:30 p.m
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph at Buena Middle School
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Salem
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Millville
Triton at Cumberland
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
Mainland at Wildwood Catholic
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Woodstown at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.
4 p.m.
Throwing & Jump Field Meet at Atlantic Armory
4:30 p.m.
Colts Neck Invite at Toms River Bubble
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Hun School vs. St. Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena
